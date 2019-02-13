W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Irate Youths Kill Man Who Murdered Own Mum in Enugu

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, February 13th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Isiagu Ibagwa community  in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, has been thrown into shock, as a son identified as one Ifesinachi Ukwueze allegedly murdered his mother Mrs. Beatrice Ukwueze  with a cutlass over a yet to be established issue.

It was gathered that the abominable action of the  man, angered irate mob in the locality who descended heavily on him and left him lifeless before the arrival of security operatives.

Meanwhile the dead body of the deceased son and the mother have been deposited in a nearby mortuary.

The Enugu state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu, said  a full scale investigations have commenced into the ugly incident which occurred recently.

Our Correspondent learnt residents of the community who are predominantly farmers are yet to recover from the shock of the development.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47251

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/irate-youths-kill-man-who-murdered-own-mum-in-enugu/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts