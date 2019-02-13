Irate Youths Kill Man Who Murdered Own Mum in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Isiagu Ibagwa community in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, has been thrown into shock, as a son identified as one Ifesinachi Ukwueze allegedly murdered his mother Mrs. Beatrice Ukwueze with a cutlass over a yet to be established issue.

It was gathered that the abominable action of the man, angered irate mob in the locality who descended heavily on him and left him lifeless before the arrival of security operatives.

Meanwhile the dead body of the deceased son and the mother have been deposited in a nearby mortuary.

The Enugu state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu, said a full scale investigations have commenced into the ugly incident which occurred recently.

Our Correspondent learnt residents of the community who are predominantly farmers are yet to recover from the shock of the development.

