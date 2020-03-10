ISOPADEC: Governor Uzodinma Saves N800m In Two Months

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The bid to stop the continuous misappropriation and embezzlement of funds in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, has seen the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, saving about of N800 million in the last two months of his assumption of office.

Uzodinma disclosed this at the palace of the traditional ruler of Mmahu community in Ohaji Egbema, while meeting with stakeholders in oil rich Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State over the weekend.

A Government House statement on Monday said the Governor lamented the misappropriation of funds by the elites and leaders of the area, which noted was actually meant for the development and growth of the oil communities.

The Governor said his administration will not support any anti-people policy as he will ensure that monies and allocation meant for the people of oil producing communities are judiciously used for the development of the area.

In his words: “My interest is to protect your own interest.

“Only two months I took over as Governor, I have N800 million saved from ISOPADEC.

“But before now, you don’t get the money.

“They bring the money and the leaders share it, leaving the people to die in hunger and poverty.

“But if we save that money, we come here and call a meeting, the communities will choose the project they want, we will award the project and make sure the projects are done.”.

Uzodinma reiterated that his administration will continue to ensure that there is lasting peace in the oil rich Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

While promising the people of the community of his willingness to provide adequate security for lives and properties, the Governor appealed to the leaders of Ohaji Egbema to differentiate right from wrong by helping the youths to desist from thuggery and other social vices that cause instability in the area.

Earlier, the Traditional Ruler of Mmahu Community in Ohaji Egbema, His Royal Highness Austin Iwuogu, while commending the Governor for his timely visit to the area, enumerated some of the challenges faced by the people of the community as a result of the activities of oil companies in the area.

Iwuogu appealed for the Governor’s intervention as quickly as possible to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.