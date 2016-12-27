W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Italian lender Monte dei Paschi Liquidity Crisis Worsens

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Italian lender Monte dei Paschi is facing a capital shortfall of (£7.5bn), higher than the €5bn previously estimated by the bank.

European Central Bank said it came after Italy approved a €20bn fund to prop up its embattled banking sector on December 23.

Already, Monte dei Paschi had asked for a capital injection to stay afloat, as well as battling with a mountain of bad loans made to customers who cannot afford to repay them.

The Bank in a statement it issued Monday confirmed that it had officially asked the ECB to go ahead with a “precautionary recapitalisation”.

This arrangement will entail a forced conversion of the bank’s junior bonds – many of which are held by small investors into shares.

