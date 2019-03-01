I’ve Not Gotten Letter Of Suspension From My Great Party, Says Von DG

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the four chieftains of the ruling All progressive congress APC suspended during the party’s National working committee NWC meeting held in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Osita Okechukwu from Enugu state, has said he has not gotten a letter of suspension from the party.

Okechukwu, who is the Director General of Voice of Nigeria VON, and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, was suspended alongside Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Ibunkule Amosun of Ogun state and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru, over alleged anti party activities.

Reacting to the action in Enugu, Okechukwu, said “If actually a press statement was issued, it may not be unconnected with those who want to sideline their enemies in this season of contestation. Remember that Femi Adesina, spokesman for Mr President had opened window for gruesome struggle.

“Otherwise, one had taken time and resources to campaign vigorously for my great party and even set up the Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM), an offshoot of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) of which I’m a foundation member.

“It is on record that with ZBM we toured the nooks and crannies of Enugu and indeed the South East, canvassing for votes for our great party.

“l’m also instrumental to the most consistent advert placed in several media in the South East, on behalf of our great party.

“Accordingly, one should not be blamed for the triumph of Bigotry in Enugu state and southeast in general.

“Our comrade chairman should not blame me for hoisting some unpopular National Assembly candidates for the APC in our zone.

“For I’m at loss how one contributed to the failure of his darling candidate, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku Nwagu in Egede, her hometown and Udi local government her primary local council in the five that make up the senatorial district.

“Suffice it to say, that one will give detailed reply, when I’m officially written. the VON boss said.

Please follow and like us: