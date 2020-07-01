Ize-Iyamu Will Win Edo Guber Election –Kebbi Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors’ Forum, has said it would fully support Ize Iyamu in the next coming election in Edo State.

The Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of APC governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday expressing optimism that the APC candidate will be declared winner.

He said: “We hope that the party would emerge victorious in the elections following the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

African Examiner reports that Ize-Iyamu is running against the incumbent governor, Mr Obaseki who has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Demicratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 14 political parties have submitted ahead of deadline, the list of their candidates for the Saturday, September 19 Governorship election of Edo state.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement issued in abuja.

Mr. Okoye said: “At the close of nominations at 6 pm on June 29, 2020, 14 political parties used the dedicated online portal of the commission to submit the list of candidates that emerged from their primaries.”