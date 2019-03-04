JAMB Insists On Use Of Biometric For UTME

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has insisted it will not rescind its decision on the use of biometrics in the conduct of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is contained in the board’s weekly bulletin issued Sunday in Lagos.

According to the bulletin, the importance of biometrics in the conduct of the board’s examination could not be overemphasized.

It noted that the Biometrics Verification Machine (BVM) was introduced by the board in an attempt to get rid of the numerous forms of examination malpractice.

JAMB published that the BVM was a security mechanism used for the authentication of candidates’ identity as it provided access to the individual data, based on physiological characteristics.

It also informed: “The core value of a biometric verification process lies in its ability to provide extra layers of security and protection against counterfeiting and impersonation.

“The increasing threat of identity fraud during the board’s UTME before the advent of the BVM necessitated its introduction for capturing biometrics of candidates to counter fraud.

“The candidate’s 10 fingers are captured during registration and are used as clearance to admit them into the examination hall.

“There are various types of biometric solutions but JAMB opted for fingerprint recognition, to eliminate all forms of infractions.

“Biometric security is surely a breakthrough for the board, because the fingerprints recognition technology provides a greater degree of security as it is impossible to steal, forget, loose or compromise data already captured.

“Therefore, the adoption of biometrics in the conduct of our examination is here to stay’’.

According to the bulletin, the benefits of the BVM are immense and indispensible to the assessment process.

It added that candidates with issues of biometrics must visit the board’s headquarters in Abuja to be captured.

The bulletin noted that out of a total of 52 candidates with such challenges nationwide, only 22 showed up at the board’s headquarters for the process.

Meanwhile, the slash in the UTME fee by the Federal Government had increased the number of candidates who want to sit for the examination.

The bulletin recalled that the Federal government had announced the reduction of the fees for the examination from N5,000 to N3,500.

JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin disclosed last week that that over 1.8 million candidates have registered for the examination.

Please follow and like us: