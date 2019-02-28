JAMB Registers 1.8 Million Candidates, Closes Sales Of Forms

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that it has registered over 1.8 million candidates for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Head, Media and Information Fabian Benjamin, made the confirmation in an interview with the NAN Thursday in Lagos.

Benjamin confirmed that registration of candidates for the all Computer Based Test (CBT) terminated on Thursday, February 21.

According to him, the registration was a huge success, adding that there were no hitches at all across the various accredited registration centres nationwide.

“We have concluded the registration and we recorded over 1.8 million candidates for the UTME this year.

“Registration closed on February 21, when we stopped the pin vending for the exercise.

“However, some candidates who had acquired the pin but were unable to register before February 21, due to one reason or the other, were allowed to do so till 12 midnight, February 25.

“The registration finally closed on February 25,” he said.

The JAMB spokesman however dismissed rumours in some quarters that candidates could start printing their examination notification slip from Saturday, March 2.

“This is misleading and absolutely not correct. Let me sound it clearly that the board has not come up with any date for both the examination and the printing of examination notification slip for candidates. The board will announce the date for the 2019 UTME soon.

“As it is now, no date has been fixed yet for both the examination and the printing of examination notification slip.

“The examination slips are usually printed, two weeks to the main examination, but that is only after when the examination date has been fixed.

“There is no way anybody can print examination notification slip when the examination date, itself, has not been fixed’’ added Mr. Benjamin.

He therefore, urged candidates and other stakeholders to remain calm, reassuring them that the board would make announcement and proper sensitization about the date for the examination and printing of examination notification slip.

