JAMB Registers Over 2 Million for 2020 UMTE; Conducts Mocks For 350,000 Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the conduct of its mock examination for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates is hitch-free.

The Board’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed this Tuesday in Abuja during an interview with the NAN.

JAMB Spokesperson explained that the 2020 mock UTME was scheduled for Tuesday (yesterday) – February 18, 2020 in the Board’s 64 accredited centres nationwide.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, had on Monday said about 350,000 candidates were expected to sit for the exercise.



Prof. Oloyede said the Board would also automate the mock examinations in some of its centres, whereby centres that may not have candidates physically would be automated and used remotely for the exercise.

Prof Oloyede who confirmed that the mock is free, however noted that the sum of N600 paid by some candidates was payable to private centre owners, only for candidates posted to centres not owned by the JAMB.

The board restated that the mock examination was voluntary and initiated as preparatory for the main UTME.

Specifically, the board pointed out that the exercise was to assist candidates to be in tune with the rudiments of the Computer Based Test, as well as help the Board test its facilities with a view to having a hitch-free examination.

JAMB also clarified that the results from the exercise, would not be added or have any effect on the main examination.

Over two million candidates for both UTME and Direct Entry registered for the 2020 exercise, which is scheduled to hold from March 14 to April 4 nationwide.