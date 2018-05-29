JAMB Releases Results of Rescheduled UTME Examination

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB has announced the release of the results of the 2018 rescheduled UTME examination.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement Tuesday in an interview with the NAN in Abuja.

The mop up examination which was conducted last Saturday, May 26, 2018 included candidates whose biometrics could not be captured during the initial period of the UTME in March, those who were yet to see their results and have not been involved in any form of malpractice.

Others, according to Dr. Benjamin included those who were unable to print out their e-slip before the earlier examinations and those whose centres were canceled for suspected malpractices.

A total of 12,000 candidates sat for the rescheduled examination at different JAMB accredited CBT centres

On the admission process, Dr. Benjamin expressed displeasure with some institutions for breaching the constitutional guidelines for the entire exercise by making advertorials before the policy meeting.

He explained that all institutions must note that they are not to make any form of adverts for admissions into their schools until after the policy meeting.

The Board’s publicist added that this was because the meeting was the only authorized body that approves admission process for every preceding year.

“Advertising before the policy meeting is a violation and abuse of the entire process.

“They must recall that at the meeting, all proceedings, rules and regulations guiding the admissions are discussed and unanimously approved by all stakeholders.

“However, a list of institutions that breached this rule are being compiled by the board and to be forwarded to the appropriate body for sanction” the JAMB Spokesman said.

