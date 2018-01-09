JAMB Shifts Mock Exams to February

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB has shifted its mock examination exercise date ill first week in February, 2018.

The exercise which was earlier scheduled for January 22 and 24 was changed due to ongoing industrial action by the non-teaching staff of universities.

The JAMB’s Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed these Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting. He reiterated that the UTME examination proper would hold between March 9 and 17, 2018

Speaking at the meeting with the theme: “Strategic planning on the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation” Prof. Oloyede explained that JAMB has been unable to access the accredited CBT centres as most of them are located inside the Universities, which is the effect of the non-academic staff who are on strike.

On purchase of JAMB form, the former UNILORIN VC confirmed that about 283, 319, representing 10 percent of the expected candidates have so far registered.

The 2018 UTME form was out in late November 2017. The sale is expected to close in February.

When the one week examination begins, the JAMB Registrar said “no candidates, examiners, invigilators will be allowed to enter the examination hall with wrist watches, pencils except HB pencils and cameras.”

