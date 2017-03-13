W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

JAMB to Commence Sales of 2017 UTME Forms March 20

Posted by education, Featured, Latest News, News Monday, March 13th, 2017

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the sales of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Forms will begin next Monday, March 20, 2017.

JAMB in a series of tweets Monday morning disclosed that the sales will last till Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

The body announced that fee is N5500 and this includes registration fees, reading text and all other documents (Syllabus and Brochure)

The tweet confirmed that Exam starts May 6, and ends May 20, 2017, excluding May 12, which coincides with WAEC’s Further Math Exam.

It would be recalled that JAMB Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede recently confirmed in Minna, the Niger State capital that sales of this year’s UTME form would begin in March.  

 

