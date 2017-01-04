Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last prominent singer Janet Jackson has been put to bed at the age of 50.

Janet’s publicist confirmed that the sister of late pop musician Michael Jackson gave birth to a baby boy.

The Spokesperson affirmed that “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably’’.

Her Qatari husband and businessman, Wissam Al Mana, announced that the family was “thrilled” to welcome the new arrival, Eissa Al Mana.

The public first had knowledge of Janet’s pregnancy in April last year, when she postponed her unbreakable tour.

She however confirmed the development then when she took to her twitter handle; posted a video and informed fans that she had postponed her tour due to a ‘’sudden change”.

“I thought it was important that you be the first to know; “Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now’’, she then twitted.

She clarified further that she wanted to focus on family planning with her husband. Janet got married in 2012. She had earlier been spotted in London, doing mother care shopping.

