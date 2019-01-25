Jim Nwobodo Returns to PDP Citing APC Poor Performance

Photo: Jim Nwobodo

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than one year a onetime Governor of old Anambra State and Minister of sports, Senator Jim Nwobodo, defected to the All progressive Congress, APC from the People’s Democratic Party PDP, the (latter) on Friday, dumped the APC for his former party, the PDP.

It would be recalled that the Octogenarian, was among the notable PDP politicians that defected to the APC on the wake of the mass defection across Nigeria.

Despite the fact that he joined the APC for over one year now, Nwobodo has been allegedly supporting the PDP, especially in his home state of Enugu.

He was, however, conspicuously absent during the Enugu state APC presidential campaign flag off held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe sports stadium, Enugu on Thursday, which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwobodo announced his defection during a visit by some chieftains of the PDP in the South East to his Amaechi country home, in Enugu South council area.

Some of the PDP stalwart on the entourage were former chairman, Police Service Commission PSC chief S.N Okeke, former Minister of Health, Prof. A.B.C Nwosu, ex- Secretary to Anambra state government SSG, Chief Oseloka Obaze, and the Secretary to Abia State Government, among others.

The party chieftains had asked Nwobodo to return to the PDP, a party he co-founded in 1998.

According to Okeke, “Why we are here is that a house you built has been vacant, we are calling on you to most respectfully step back to your house.

In his response, Nwobodo said he was stepping aside from the All Progressives Congress, APC, chronicling various issues plaguing the nation under the ruling party’s watch.

He said prominent political leaders from the Southeast had earlier met him in Abuja few days ago over the same issue.

“It is difficult for me to ignore their call and I cannot do that. Where will I go if I’m not with you. I’m back to PDP.

“I’m a democrat, I believe in democracy, those around Mr. President should tell him the truth,” questioning some of the activities of the APC members.

He described attempt to arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria illegally as a mockery and desecration of the judiciary and the rule of law, stressing “I will not be part of it.”

Meanwhile, the development has continued to attract mixed reactions in Enugu, while some described it as a wise decision, others view it as political miscalculation.

A resident of Enugu who craved anonymity told our Correspondent that “this Jim Nwobodo’s style of political prostitution at his age is too bad. The man has shown that he has no integrity.

Please follow and like us: