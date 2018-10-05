W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Jimi Agbaje Emerges Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, October 5th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER- Again, Mr. Jimi Agbaje has emerged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State Governorship primary election.

Agbaje was declared the winner Friday after polling 1, 100 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Deji Doherty who recorded 742 votes.

While declaring the result, the Returning officer, Oyofo said, “By the power conferred on me by the PDP constitution, I now declare Agbaje PDP candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Lagos state.

“Come 2019, the PDP will win the Lagos governorship election.”

Accepting the result, Doherty congratulated Agbaje on the victory.

“He’s a brother, grind and confidant.

“It’s all in the interest of our party and the people of Lagos state. We are resolute that in 2019, Agbaje will become Governor,” Doherty said.

 

Classified Adverts