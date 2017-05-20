Job Scam: Police Arraign Secretary to Enugu Neuropsychiatric Hospital MD

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State police command Friday arraigned the principal secretary to the chief Medical Director, CMD of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Jojo Onwuke, before Chief magistrate Chioke Angela of Enugu East magistrate Court 6 over conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

African Examiner reports that the Suspect, Stella Achalla, was docked alongside one Stella Egotanwa.

The principal secretary and her alleged accomplice, was arraigned on two counts charge bothering on obtaining money under false pretence an offence punishable under section 495 (a) and section 386 of the criminal code, cap 30, laws of Enugu state of Nigeria, 2014.

When the offences were read to the two accused to their understanding; Achalla and Egotanwa pleaded not guilty.

The trial Chief Magistrate Chioke however, granted both of them bail on condition that they produce two sureties each who must be senior civil servant with grade level 12 and above with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

African Examiner had earlier reported that police arrested Achalla alongside her alleged accomplice on Wednesday, following a petition from one Mrs. Agbanyim Roseline to the state police area command alleging that the secretary to the medical director duped and collected over N370,000 from her for employment into the hospital.

No fewer than 30 people who claimed that they paid Achalla money for employment in the hospital besieged the court room.

A document obtained outside the court by our Correspondent indicates that Achalla collected over N5.8 million from over 23 people with a promise to give them employment into the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

The matter was later adjourned to 6th of June, 2017 for trial.

