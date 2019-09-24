W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Johnson Faces Resignation Calls Over ‘unlawful’ Parliament Suspension

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Politics, World News Tuesday, September 24th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jeremy Corbyn is leading calls for Boris Johnson to resign after the Supreme Court ruled the PM’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

The Labour leader said Mr Johnson should “consider his position” in a short statement to the party’s conference in Brighton.

The SNP and some Labour MPs have said the PM could be ousted in a no-confidence vote, if he refused to go.

MPs will return to work on Wednesday at 11:30 BST after the court’s ruling.

Mr Johnson suspended – or prorogued – Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, arguing it was necessary in order to hold a Queen’s Speech and set out a new legislative programme.

But the court said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out their duties in the run-up to Brexit on 31 October.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale said “the effect [of prorogation] on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme” and the government had provided no justification for it.

The PM has promised the UK will leave on that date, with or without a deal with the EU, but before the prorogation, Parliament passed a law intended to force a delay instead of allowing a no-deal exit.

 

