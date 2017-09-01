Jubilation as Supreme Court Annuls Kenya Presidential Election Results

Photo caption: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenya’s Supreme Court has annulled the result of last month’s presidential election, citing irregularities, and ordered a new one within 60 days.

The election commission had declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta the winner by a margin of 1.4 million votes.

Raila Odinga, Mr Kenyatta’s opponent, said the commission was “rotten” and demanded resignations and prosecutions.

President Kenyatta said he disagreed with the court ruling but that he would respect the decision.

He called on Kenyans to do the same and remain calm.

Other elections in Africa have been annulled or cancelled but this appears to be the first time on the continent that an opposition court challenge against a presidential poll result has been successful./BBC

