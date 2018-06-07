June 12: Fayose Hails Buhari for Honouring MKO Abiola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the late business mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola, the highest national honour in the country.

The governor, who gave the commendation at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, said he was overwhelmed by the president’s action.

He, however, urged the president to also declare Abiola the winner of the June 12, 1993 poll.

“It is then that the highest title of GCFR conferred on him would have constitutional backing

“The honour done to late MKO Abiola by President Buhari is indeed a welcome development.

“Though we think the president might be doing all of these for political reasons, it is still a welcome development,’’ Fayose said.

