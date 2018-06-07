W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

 June 12: Senate Backs Buhari on MKO, Says Honour Long Overdue

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, June 7th, 2018

Photo: Chief MKO Abiola

…Demands Payment of MKO, Kingibe’s Entitlements

…Urges INEC to Declares Results of June 12, 1993 Presidential Elections

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unlike their colleagues in the House of Representatives, members of the Senate Thursday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to honour the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, Late Bashorun MKO Abiola and his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

At the plenary, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, commended the decision and said the honour was a well-deserved one and long overdue.

Aside supporting the announcement, some Senators who contributed urged President Buhari to take a step further by declaring June 12 a National holiday.

In what could be considered as the peak of their demand, Senators requested Mr. President to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to announce the results of the election; declare the winner – late Abiola and his running-mate Amb. Kingibe as the President and Vice-President respectively and follow it up by approving the payment of their entitlements which ought to spread between June 1993 and and 1997.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44354

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/june-12-senate-backs-buhari-on-mko-says-honour-long-overdue/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts