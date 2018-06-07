June 12: Senate Backs Buhari on MKO, Says Honour Long Overdue

Photo: Chief MKO Abiola

…Demands Payment of MKO, Kingibe’s Entitlements

…Urges INEC to Declares Results of June 12, 1993 Presidential Elections

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unlike their colleagues in the House of Representatives, members of the Senate Thursday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to honour the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, Late Bashorun MKO Abiola and his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

At the plenary, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, commended the decision and said the honour was a well-deserved one and long overdue.

Aside supporting the announcement, some Senators who contributed urged President Buhari to take a step further by declaring June 12 a National holiday.

In what could be considered as the peak of their demand, Senators requested Mr. President to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to announce the results of the election; declare the winner – late Abiola and his running-mate Amb. Kingibe as the President and Vice-President respectively and follow it up by approving the payment of their entitlements which ought to spread between June 1993 and and 1997.

Please follow and like us: