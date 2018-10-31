JUST IN: Body of Missing General, Idris Alkali Found

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The body of the missing Army General, Retired Major General Idris Alkali has reportedly been found.

The remains of the retired Military officer according to Channel Television were discovered in Guchwet in Shen of Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

The leader of the operation search and rescue, Brigadier General Umar Mohammed, was quoted as saying that a parade would be held in honour of the retired officer.

It would be recalled that the Military said last week Friday that its personnel have uncovered a shallow grave where suspected hoodlums initially buried the corpse of Alkali (retd.).

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Armoured Division in Rukuba Barracks Plateau, Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, made the announcement Friday at a press conference in Jos the Plateau State capital.

The GOC alleged that the shallow grave, was in ‘‘No Man’s Land,’’ and had been identified by four different suspects at different times of arrest.

Retired Gen. Alkali was declared missing Monday September 3, 2018 – while traveling alone few weeks after he was disengaged from the service.

The incident occurred a day after gunmen stormed Dura-Du District and killed about 13 persons.

Please follow and like us: