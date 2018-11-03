W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

JUST IN: Ojukwu’s Eldest Son, Debe, Dies in Lagos

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, November 3rd, 2018

Photo: Late Biafran Warlord,  Odumegwu Ojukwu

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The eldest son of late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Mr. Debe Sylvester Ojukwu, Odumegwu Ojukwu is dead.

According to a family source who craved anonymity, the deceased passed on yesterday (Friday) after he slumped at a private hospital in Lagos, South- West Nigeria.

The Ojukwu family hails from Otolo Nnewi, Anambra  state, South- East Nigeria.

The source said, although, the family, is yet to issue an official statement to that effect.

Meanwhile, Odumegwu Ojukwu’s widow, and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Barrister Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, has said she could not confirm the death. She insisted that the tradition did not allow her to discharge such obligation.

AFRICAN EXAMINER will keep our esteem readers posted on updates.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46414

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/just-in-ojukwus-eldest-son-debe-dies-in-lagos/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



FirstBank – advertisement

Classified Adverts