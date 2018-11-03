JUST IN: Ojukwu’s Eldest Son, Debe, Dies in Lagos

Photo: Late Biafran Warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The eldest son of late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Mr. Debe Sylvester Ojukwu, Odumegwu Ojukwu is dead.

According to a family source who craved anonymity, the deceased passed on yesterday (Friday) after he slumped at a private hospital in Lagos, South- West Nigeria.

The Ojukwu family hails from Otolo Nnewi, Anambra state, South- East Nigeria.

The source said, although, the family, is yet to issue an official statement to that effect.

Meanwhile, Odumegwu Ojukwu’s widow, and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Barrister Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, has said she could not confirm the death. She insisted that the tradition did not allow her to discharge such obligation.

AFRICAN EXAMINER will keep our esteem readers posted on updates.

