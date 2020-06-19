Just Like Abuja Headquarters, APC South Africa Enmeshed in Leadership Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be creeping abroad as the party’s South Africa Chapter insists that its chairman, Dr Olusola Taiye Abe, is dead.

APC South Africa, in a statement jointly signed by Chuks Okoye, Chairman, Board of Trustees, and its Public Relations Officer, Olusegun Badmus, described a statement denying the death of its chairman as a “misrepresentation”.

“Before the demise of Dr Abe, he successfully led our organization rising from the position of vice chairman to the Late Chairman, Festus Ogbeide, to become the substantive chairman in 2017.

“Official records abound in South Africa and at the APC national headquarters in Abuja to validate this.

“To also buttress this truism, President Muhammadu Buhari indeed sent his condolence message through his media aide, Femi Adeshina, commiserating with APCSA on the demise of its chapter chairman,” the statement said.

A group within APC South Africa had on Thursday said that the late Dr Abe was not its chairman.

Spokesman for the group, Sani David, had in a statement, expressed the party’s condolences on the demise of the APCSA leader but said the deceased was not its chairman.

‘The bonafide Chairman of the APC South Africa is Bola Babarinde, who is still very much alive, hale and hearty,” Sani had said in the statement.

However, APC South Africa said that “Sanni David, Bola Babarinde and others, had voluntarily relinquished their membership and had ceased to be members of our party having officially decamped from the APC to the Labour party in 2016.”