Justice Garba Replaces Bulkachuwa On Presidential Election Tribunal

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, June 10th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Mohammed Garba on Monday replaced Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Garba was the Presiding Justice of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

Bulkachuwa recused herself from participating in adjudicating petitions challenging the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. on May 22.

Zainab, who is also the President of the Appeal Court made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja after the tribunal had delivered ruling against an application challenging her membership of the tribunal.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),  Atiku Abubakar is currently challenging the election of President MohammadU Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

 

 

