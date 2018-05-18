Kaduna LG Poll: APC Wins 14; PDP 4 Seats

…Resceduled Polls hold in 5 LGAs June 2

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission Thursday confirmed the results for 18 chairmanship seats out of the 23 Local Governments in the just concluded May 12 local councils polls.

KASIEC Chairman, Dr Saratu Dikko who confirmed the results in Kaduna, said the All progressives Congress (APC) won 14 local government chairmanship seats, while the PDP won four seats.

Dr. Dikko said the commission would hold elections in the remaining five local government areas on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

According to her, the APC won in Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Kaduna North, Sabon-Gari, Kagarko,Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sanga, Soba and Zaria, while the PDP won in Jema’a, Kachia, Kauru and Zango-Kataf.

Kaura, Jaba and Kajuru local governments Dr. Dikko informed would hold fresh elections on June 2.

The outstanding elections in four wards in Chikun and two wards in Kaduna South local governments according to her would also hold on the same day.

She said Certificates of Return would be issued to the winners on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

