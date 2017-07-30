Kaduna: Senator Shehu Sani Says El-Rufai’s Thugs Disrupt His Press Conference

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Shehu San

i of the Kaduna Central Senatorial District has confirmed that he and a co-Senator Suleimon Hunkuyi were attacked in Kaduna on Sunday.

The attack according to him allegedly occurred while he and his colleague were about to hold a press conference.

Report stated that the press briefing was to focus on how the State Governor Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai is allegedly running the State’s chapter of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as his personal property.

The Human right activist turned politician who alleged that the attack on him, his colleague and some journalists was due to a running battle ha has been having with Governor El-Rufai on different issues.

He alleged that the onslaught was instigated by the Kaduna State Government.

Following the lingering crisis between the duo, Senator Sanni has since been suspended from his ward by the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

The Senator also differed sharply with Governor El-Rufai on the Northern Kaduna bloody crisis in which many people were killed and properties worth million of naira destroyed.

