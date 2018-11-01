Kano Assembly Panel Summons Gov Ganduje Over Bribe Video

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The alleged bribery scandal against Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has assumed more critical dimension as the seven-man panel, of the State’s House of Assembly probing the allegation, has summoned him to appear before it Friday- November 2, 2018.

Gaduje’s summon is contained in a letter, dated Wednesday, October 31, 2018, addressed to him and already received by his office, in Government House Kano, the State capital.

The panel enclosed the video clips of the alleged bribe, as submitted by the complainant – Daily Nigerian publisher, Jafar Jafar. He dropped the video when he appeared before the committee last week.

The session, the letter indicated would avail the Governor the opportunity to provide his own side of story to the investigative panel, hearing the allegations.

In addition, the committee requested for a written, signed and dated statement from Governor Gadunje. The document which is part of the proceedings is to be submitted, on or before the date of the hearing.

However, Gadunje has been permitted to appear before the panel with his Lawyer if he so desires.

