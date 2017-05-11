Kano Assembly Raises Panel to Probe Emir of Kano, Sanusi

Photo caption: Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State House of Assembly has constituted an eight-man committee to investigate allegations levelled against the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The allegations raised against Emir Sanusi include spending funds that were not approved by the governor and the state assembly, attacking President Buhari’s and Governor of Kano’s policies.

The Assembly also accused the emir of spreading falsehood against Governor Ganduje’s recent trip to China adding that the emir recently sent his daughter to represent him at a function without full cultural regalia saying it is aberration to the tradition of the emirate.

Speaker of the assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, who presided over the sitting, constituted an eight-member panel headed by Chief Whip of the House, Alhaji Labaran Abdul.

Raising a point of order on the probe, the member representing Nasarawa constituency, Ibrahim Ahmad Gama said that the statement attributed to the emir was capable of tarnishing the governor’s image and that of the assembly.

His words: “The emir during his speech in Kaduna, alleged that the Kano State governor and his entourage, including me as the Chairman of the House Committee on Works, wasted one month in China seeking for a loan to construct the light rail project.

“The emir’s statement was not true, we spent only four days in China, and our visit was to find out the capacity of the company to handle the rail project.

“His allegation has brought a lot of insults to my person, the state government and the House of Assembly by the general public in and outside the state.”

