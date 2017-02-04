W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Kano DSS Director Dies

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, February 4th, 2017

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Director of SSS, Mr. Abdullahi Chiranchi, has died.

It was gathered that Mr. Chiranchi died Saturday after a brief illness.

He was said to have complained of stomach complications, after which he was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he eventually died.

Mr. Chiranchi who hailed from Katsina remains has been transported to his home town for burial.

This makes it the second incident – the passage of high ranked Police officer this week.

It would be recalled that former Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya died at age 58 Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at an Indian Hospital after a brief illness.

 

