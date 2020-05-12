Kano Extends Lockdown Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Government has extended by one-week, two-week total lockdown imposed on it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, announced the extension Tuesday.

Garba said the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, approved the extension by one more week as a measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The commissioner specified that the decision was reached after due consultation with the Federal Government (FG) and key stakeholders in the health sector.

In the same vein, President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the extension in a tweet.

The tweet says: “Kano State Government has announced the extension of the total lockdown imposed on the state by one week to help further combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

African Examiner reports that as of Monday night, Kano has recorded 666 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and 32 related deaths.

Recall that in his nationwide broadcast, President Buhari on April 27 announced a two-week total lockdown in Kano, as well as phased and gradual relaxation of total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States and FCT Abuja.