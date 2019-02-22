Kano Police Arrests APC Lawmaker Over APC-PDP Bloody Clash

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano Police Command says it has arrested a member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency, Abdulmumini Jibrin-Kofa over Thursday’s clash between supporters of PDP and APC.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker in an interview with the NAN in Kano Friday.

He said Jibrin-Kofar was arrested alongside some political leaders from the area in connection with the clash between supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Kofa village in Bebeji local government area.

He said Jibrin-Kofa was arrested alongside the political leader for questioning over the incident.

No fewer than two persons lost their lives following the clash while 20 vehicles were burnt and 18 others vandalised.

A reliable source confirmed that the state police Commissioner, Mr Wakili Muhammad and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone One; Mr Dan Bature arrested Jibrin-Kofa at Kofa village on Friday.

The two top Police officers were in the village to assess the security situation in the area and the extent of destruction of facilities at the village.

Many people sustained various degrees of injuries during the clash in the village.

