Kano Records 80 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 As Total Now 219

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed 80 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as total infections in the area hit 219.

The ministry via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH, said that five COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in the state.

“Update as at 11:58 p.m. April 30, 2020; 80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

“Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 219,” it said.

The ministry advised residents of the state to comply with the government’s lockdown and stay-at-home order to break the transmission chain of the virus.