Kano Records 80 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 As Total Now 219

Kano Records 80 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 As Total Now 219Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, May 1st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed 80 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as total infections in the area hit 219.
The ministry via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH, said that five COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in the state.
“Update as at 11:58 p.m. April 30, 2020; 80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.
“Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 219,” it said.
The ministry advised residents of the state to comply with the government’s lockdown and stay-at-home order to break the transmission chain of the virus.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=51624