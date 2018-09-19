Kano State Government Swears-in New Deputy Governor

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna has been sworn-in as the new Kano State Deputy Governor DG.

The Wednesday ceremony took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano state and was attended by thousands of supporters.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje called on the new DG to be transparent, loyal, sincere and dedicated in the discharge of his duties.

“You are advised to abide by the oath of office to be transparent, prudent, ensure probity and justice, and contribute your quota to the development of the state and the country at large.”

Ganduje said Yusuf-Gawuna is coming into the job with vast administrative experience and sincerity of purpose.

He announced that the new DG would continue to serve as Commissioner for Agriculture, the position he held in the government before his elevation.

Governor Ganduje commended state lawmakers for the prompt screening and confirmation of the DG and called for continued cooperation between the legislative and the executive to ensure good governance.

The oath of office was administered by the state Deputy Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir.

The position of Kano State DG became vacant following the resignation of former Prof. Hafiz Abubakar on August 5, 2018./NAN

