Katsina Assembly Sacks Speaker, Chief Whip

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, February 15th, 2017

KATSINA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Muduru, has been impeached.

Also sacked was the House Chief Whip, Alhaji Bishir Mamman Dutsin-ma.

The ex-Speaker was impeached Wednesday by his colleagues during plenary session of the House.

House Majority Leader, Alhaji Hanbali Faruk, of Katsina Constituency, moved the motion for the impeachment and was seconded by Alhaji Abubakar Total, representing Funtua Constituency.

When put to vote, 23 out of the 34 members favoured the impeachment of the speaker.

The lawmakers also immediately elected Alhaji Yahya Abubakar from Kusada Constituency as the new Speaker. He was sworn-in during the day plenary.

Similarly, the House replaced the former Chief Whip with Alhaji Nasir Yahaya from Daura constituency.

NAN

 

