Katsina United Gets New Chairman

Posted by Latest News, Sports Friday, August 30th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state has approved the appointment of Abdussamad Badamasi as the new Chairman of Katsina United Football Club.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Sirajo Gide, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

The statement said that the appointment takes immediate effect.

“By this appointment, you are to preside over the management of the club in line with the club’s framework and schedule, report and liaise with relevant supervising government institutions as appropriate,” it said.

The statement also wished the appointee a successful and hitch free tenure in office. (NAN)

 

