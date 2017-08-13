Kenya Opposition Vows to Overturn Stolen Votes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenya’s opposition has accused the government of “state terror” and vowed to overturn a “sham” result.

Senior opposition official James Orengo said they would not go to court to achieve this. He urged people to stay calm and out of harm’s way.

Mr Orengo alleged that about 100 people had been killed by the Kenyan security forces but did not offer evidence.

Official results gave President Uhuru Kenyatta 54.3%. His challenger Raila Odinga called the election a “charade”.

“They knew they were going to steal an election. They knew the people would be unhappy. Therefore all the instruments of violence were put in place,” Mr Orengo said.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) meanwhile said 24 people had been shot dead by police during protests./BBC

Please follow and like us: