Kenya Records Surge in Teenage Pregnancies Amid Schools Shutdown

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities in Kenya have stated that there has been a significant rise in teenage pregnancies since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic.

Available data indicated that the health ministry reveals that about 4,000 teenage girls have become pregnant since the start of the year.

It could be recalled that schools were closed nationwide in mid-March as part of safety measures announced by government.

The authorities are worried that in many cases it is relatives of the underage girls who are involved.

Officials also fear that the real numbers could be much higher as teenage pregnancies are often under-reported and leaders have asked the government to investigate the rising numbers of teenage pregnancies.