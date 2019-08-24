Kenya Set For National Census After Ten Years

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenya has finalised preparations for conducting a week-long population and housing census that will take place from Saturday, an official said on Friday.

Zachary Mwangi, director general of Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) told journalists in Nairobi that the last census was conducted in 2009 with minimal use of technology.

“The 2019 population and housing census will for the first time, capture data electronically through a mobile device in order to ensure more accurate information, security of data and faster processing of the results,’’ he said.

Mwangi added that enumeration will start on Saturday and end on Aug. 30.

The preliminary results will be released three months after the end of the exercise.

KNBS noted that the preparation, enumeration and tabulation of the census results are expected to cost 18.5 billion shillings (179 million U.S. dollars).

Mwangi observed that all those who will be within the Kenyan borders on the census night will be counted including persons on transit and outdoor sleepers.

According to the government official, the information to be collected will give an accurate picture of the number of people living in the country.

The official said the census is expected to help the country in the planning and formulation of policies to enhance the delivery of public services.

Mwangi said that a number of international organisations have been accredited as observers to ensure that the exercise produces credible results. (/NAN)

Please follow and like us: