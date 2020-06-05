W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kenya to Allow Covid-19 Patients Receive Care from Their Home

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Friday, June 5th, 2020

      

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenya’s health ministry says it will soon roll out home-based care for Covid-19 patients because the country’s isolation facilities are almost full.

Health Minister, Mutahi Kagwe, who announced this stated that they will first publish guidelines for home-based care before patients can be released to their families so as to free hospitals and he cautioned  Kenyans not to stigmatise patients who will be allowed to go recover at home.

African Examiner reports that Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has two isolation facilities whose bed capacity is almost full and Kenya on Thursday recorded 124 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,340 including 592 recoveries and 78 deaths.

