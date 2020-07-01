Keyamo: NASS Suspends Planned 774,000 Jobs, Summons Ngige

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly (NASS) has suspended the Special Public Works programme under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to serve as palliatives for the grassroot people as deadly COVID-19 ravages.

Following the salary cut and loss of jobs by many Nigerian working class, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians under the scheme – for three months.

The Senate Spokesman, Ajibola Bashiru announced the suspension of the scheme at a press conference Wednesday in Abuja.

Consequently, Senator Bashiru disclosed that the NASS has summoned the Minister in charge of the Ministry to appear before it, so as to explain the recruitment modalities.

The Osun State Legislator added “In view of the foregoing, the implementation of the programme shall be on hold pending proper briefing of the National Assembly by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.”

The Federal Government through the scheme plans to engage 1, 000 Nigerians per local government – who would earn N20,000 each on a monthly basis for three months. It is planned to take off from October this year.

Recall that the Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) and joint committee members of NASS during an appearance with the NDE Director-General, Nasiru Argungu, Tuesday had a shouting match with the Lawmakers.

The altercation emanated from an accusation from the Lawmakers that Keyamo was plotting to use the scheme to entrench his political base.

Keyamo was accused of being lopsided in the recruitment without the active involvement of the NDE- the agency that got N52bn approval from the NASS to implement the programme.