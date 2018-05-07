Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Breaks Down in Tears, Alleges Maltreatment in Custody

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, aroused emotion Monday in court, when he broke down in tears, complaining and lamenting that he is not being treated fairly.

After being ordered to come inside the courtroom by Justice Adedayo Akintoye, Evans groused that he was not properly fed, not allowed to have access to people and to see Doctor for medical treatment.

However, the prison officials faulted his claims, saying in contrary, he was being handled justly like other inmates, with regards to feeding, medication and access to people.

Justice Akintoye held that since Evans is still presumed to be innocent, he must be treated fairly like other inmates.

Immediately after the pronouncement, the accused broke down in tears and began to lament on alleged maltreatment being meted to him by the prison staff.

Evans bemoaned: “What have I done to you people? They have been beating me; no good food; I have been locked up in one place since August 30 last year; why are they taking my case personally? Let me face my trial alive, why do you people want to kill me”.

The suspect is arraigned alongside other accused including: Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba, on charges relating to conspiracy and unlawful detention.

The kidnap kingpin was alleged to conspire with others still at large to unlawfully capture a victim, Uche Okorafor on November 21, 2014, in Festac Town, Lagos and demanded a random of $2m.”

According to the State Director of Prosecutions DPP, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey the accused have acted contrary to sections 409 and 269 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011, thus liable to punishment under the same law.

Although, the suspects have pleaded not guilty to the offence, still, Justice Akintoye announced May 25, 2018 as the date for commencement of trial.

