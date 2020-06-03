Kidnappers: We Sold 3 Cars to Pay Ransom, CAN Chairman’s Son Speaks On Father’s Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Miracle, the son of Joseph Masin, Nasarawa state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has stated that the family sold three cars before their father will be released.

It will be recalled that the Nasarawa state CAN Chairman, Mason, was kidnapped but he has since regained his freedom after spending three days with his abductors.

Speaking with the PUNCH, Miracle disclosed that the kidnappers demanded about N50 million, and after they sold three cars which belong to him, his wife and his father, they still had to get contributions from other places to meet up with the amount. He said: “Millions of naira was paid but we are not ready to disclose it now. The pressure was so much but we thank God for everything. The negotiations began from the day he was kidnapped till he was released on Saturday, May 30 around 11.45pm. He got home on Sunday around 4am.

“My father didn’t even know where he was until he met some people, who were running away from him until one of them was bold to come close and ask him what happened. They later took him to a place where we met him in.

“For those days, my father couldn’t eat. They were bringing food but he couldn’t eat because he was not sure of what was in the food and he didn’t trust them.

“They released him along Eggon but the ransom was actually paid in Obi.”

Miracle also clarified that the state government was not involved in the payment of ransom for his father’s release.