W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kidnapping: Falae’s Abductors Get Life Imprisonment

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, April 10th, 2017

Photo caption: Former Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria and presidential aspirant, Chief Olu Falae

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A High Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital has slammed life imprisonment on the kidnappers of a former Secretary to the Federal Government Chief Olu Falae.

It would be recalled that some armed hoodlums on Monday September 21, 2016 stormed Falae’s Ilado farm along Igbatoro Road, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state and abducted the front line politician and demanded for huge ransom.

He was rescued days after by the police, allegedly without paying any ransom to the kidnappers subsequently arrested and charged.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38805

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/kidnapping-falaes-abductors-get-life-imprisonment/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts