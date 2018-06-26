Killing: IGP Sacks, Replaces Plateau’s CP

By Abdul Gaffar Bello

PLATEAU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There seems to be no stopping to measures being taken by the executive arm of the government, to checkmate the repeat of last weekend Plateau bloodbath, just as the Inspector-General of Police IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has ordered the immediate replacement of the State’s Commissioner of Police CP, Undie Adie.

Adie was replaced by Mr. Bala Ciroma, who was until his new appointment was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

The Plateau State Police Command Spokesperson, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Matthias Tyopev, disclosed this in a short press statement issued Tuesday in Jos, the State capital.

The statement which gave no reason for sudden change indicated that the new CP graduated from University of Maiduguri in 1988 and joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990 and has served in various capacities in Force.

Mr. Ciroma, was a one-time Head of Operations, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, in Abuja office.

The new CP the statement read has also served in virtually all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria as well as in all the departments of the NPF.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 100 people were killed last Saturday in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Although, the police put the death toll at about 86.

Earlier on Monday, IGP deployed additional intervention Force to the local council areas and other flash points, while the Defence Headquarters DHQ later the same day, took similar measure to beef up the security in the affected areas.

Please follow and like us: