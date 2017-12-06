Kiss Daniel Denies Allegation Of Breach of Contract

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 24 hours after the accusation, singer Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel, also known as Kiss Daniel has reacted to the allegation of breach of contract levelled against him, by his former record label company, G-worldwide.

Consequently, the record company has dragged the musician to the court, claiming that the seven years deal signed by Daniel with it has not lapsed before the artist breached the deal with series of actions contrary to the provisions of their contract.

In a swift reaction, Daniel has responded to the allegation through his lawyer, Mr. Oluwaseyi Lawal.

The reaction which was contained in a statement titled: ‘What G-Worldwide Entertainment Ltd will not tell you’ said: ”The Federal High Court, Lagos denied and refused G-Worldwide LTD’s application for injunction, restraining him from performing, recording or using the stage name ‘Kiss Daniel’ as alleged by the former label.

The statement reads: “It has been said that “A lie unchallenged becomes the truth.” In view of the above, we wish to say as follows on behalf of our client: The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos denied and refused G-Worldwide Entertainment Ltd.’s application for injunction restraining our client from performing, recording or using the stage name “Kiss Daniel.”

“In other words, the court refused to grant any order of injunction to restrain or prevent Kiss Daniel from performing, recording or using the stage name “Kiss Daniel” as requested by G-Worldwide Entertainment Ltd.

“This application for injunction was surreptitiously and secretly filed without notice to our client but the court saw through the

deceit and refused the application. Kiss Daniel formally terminated his contract with G-Worldwide Entertainment Ltd via a letter dated 30th of October, 2017. The termination was done in compliance with the provisions of the Recording Contract between the parties.

“With regards to the name “Kiss Daniel”, our client was already using the combination of the stage name “Kiss” long before he ever met G-Worldwide Entertainment Ltd. The addition of “Daniel” (which is his middle name) was at his instance. It is therefore, laughable and unbelievable that G-Worldwide Entertainment Ltd will purportedly claim to own or have dashed our client his own middle name.”

