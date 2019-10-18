Kogi Assembly Sacks Deputy Governor; Okays Onoja as Replacement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, has been impeached by the State House of Assembly on the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that investigated allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him.

His impeachment which was done behind closed doors at plenary on Friday followed the deliberation of the legislators on the report of the Panel submitted earlier in the day.

Addressing newsmen after the impeachment, Majority Leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdullahi (APC-Ajaokuta), said the House received the report and acted accordingly following due process.

Abdullahi said that the House met, sat and deliberated on the recommendations of the panel to arrive at the conclusion, adding that with the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, justice had been served.

However, African Examiner gathered that the running mate to Gov. Yahaya Bello, Chief Edward Onoja would be sworn in on Saturday as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

Seven-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry which was set up by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on Aug. 26 to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against Achuba had earlier submitted its report to the House.

Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea said the committee members had done their best, “We have done the best we know how to do according to law and evidence presented to us.

“The report is in three volumes; volume one contains all documents forwarded to us by the Chief Judge that he received from the assembly, and additional reports made available to the committee.

“Volume two contains the evidences giving during the proceeding and volume three contains reviews of the committee and recommendations,” he said.

The chairman, however, declined to reveal the position of the committee, saying doing so would amount to violation of constitutional provisions that guided the setting up of the panel.

