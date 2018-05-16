Kogi Court Okays N10m Bail for Dino Melaye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled Kogi Senator Dino Melaye has been granted bail, in the case of alleged gun-running leveled against him.

The Wednesday’s ruling by Justice Nasir Ajana, followed the application filed by the defendant’s Counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN before the court.

The application contended that continued incarceration of Melaye would jeopardise his health deteriorating condition.

Justice Ajana ruled in favour of Melaye’s application, saying that there was nothing to show that the applicant would jump bail if granted.

However, the bail with N10m was granted with one surety.

