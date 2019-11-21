Kogi Election: Melaye Protests Alleged Misconducts; Submits 21 Videos to INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled former Senator Dino Melaye Wednesday stormed the Abuja headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and demanded for the cancellation of the Kogi West Senatorial rerun which held last Saturday.

The former Lawmaker was received by both INEC Secretary, Rose Orianran-Anthony and National Commissioner/Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye.

Melaye he visited the electoral body with 21 video clips. The videos he said contained details of alleged violence and indiscriminate shootings by suspected agents of Kogi State government.

The controversial politician told journalists that his determination to retrieve his stolen mandate “is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.”

Melaye attached the clips with a petition dated November 18 2019 and entitled: “A call for cancellation of the Election for Kogi West Senatorial District held on November 16 2019 in certain areas”.

The petition was filed by his lawyer, Mr. Tobechukwu Nweke.

It reads in part: “In conclusion, sequel to the above mentioned spread violence, gunshots and killings, disruption of the election, snatching of ballots, multiple thumb printing, several electoral malpractices, irregularities and total sabotage of the electoral process cut across all the seven Local Government Areas in Kogi State which were demonstrated in the video footages attached herein, and the facts in paragraphs 1-5 above which reveals that the election was not conducted in Kogi State Senatorial District, in substantial compliance with the dictates of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) as well as the requisite Guidelines and Regulations issued for the election we urge the commission to cancel the entire election to the Senate of Kogi West Senatorial District held on November 16 2019.”

After receiving the petition on behalf of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Mr Okoye said the Commission would look into Melaye’s complaint and take necessary action.

Recall that the INEC has declared the Saturday, November 16, Kogi West Senatorial rerun as inconclusive later on the day of the poll which also coincided with the State’s Governorship poll.

The Returning officer, Mr. Olayinde Lawal said he was constrained by the law to declare a winner because the margin between the leading candidates was less than the voided votes.

The former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Mr. Smart Adeyemi, was leading with a total of 80,118 votes as against Melaye who polled 59,548 –leaving the difference at 20,570. The total number of registered voters in the affected areas is 43,127.

There were cases of political violence and misconduct, such as shootings, ballot boxes snatching, vote buying in some areas of Ijumu Local Council area, where both Adeyemi and Melaye hail from.

INEC is yet to declare announce the date for a supplementary election.

Please follow and like us: