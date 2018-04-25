Kogi INEC Begins Dino Melaye’s Recall Process

By Abdul Gaffar Bello

KOGI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has commenced the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi State.

The State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Prof. James Apam, while addressing a press conference Wednesday in Lokoja, the State capital said the electoral body had put all necessary arrangements in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He explained that the verification exercise, which was the first in the line of activities, is slated for Saturday, April 28, 2018 in the entire 560 polling units in Melaye’s Kogi West Senatorial District.

The REC added that Melaye who is presently being hospitalized due to brawl between him and policemen Tuesday has been duly informed, while a stakeholders’ meeting was also held Wednesday (today), April 25, 2018 so as to be carried along on the recall processes.

The result of the verification according to Prof. Apam would be announced Sunday, April 29, 2018 – right after the collation is concluded.

“The result of the verification exercise would determine whether or not to proceeded to the next stage, which is referendum” Prof Apam confirmed.

The suspended exercise follows recent Appeal Court ruling which ordered INEC to proceed with the exercise.

