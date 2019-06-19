Kogi Traditional Rulers Back Yahaya Bello For Second Term

…Demand Senior Minister in Next Cabinet

By Rotimi Fadeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Traditional rulers in Kogi state have presented Governor Yahaya Bello for a second term in office while also demanding for the appointment of a Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet, saying that they are not comfortable with the position of Minister of State.

The state was represented by Professor Stephen Ocheni who was then Minister of State for Labour during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari that the President has promised to treat the state well.

Addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, spokesman of the the Kogi traditional rulers, Solomon Dele Owoniyi said the status of the state must be upgraded in the federal cabinet, stressing that the President has promised to treat the state well.

He also explained that that they also came to the Villa to re-introduce Governor Yahaya Bello to the President.

“Some people in the social media are already saying we are playing politics, we are not playing politics we are being realistic. When you are realistic you say things as they are. We came to reintroduced our governor to the president and demanded for normal support since they belong to the same party, the issue of endorsement is here, the people at home have already endorsed his excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for second term

“We don’t need to re-endorsed him in Abuja here, all we needed to do was to represent him to the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces of Nigeria. So we are very happy that Mr President received us very well and the traditional rulers have reaffirmed their support for both the federal and state governments’, he said.

“We are happy to announce too because our governor announced it here, that the last tranche of bailout of fund of about N30.8 billion has been approved. So the issue of salary arrears, allowances and pensions will be put to rest by His grace before the elections”, he added.

Owoniyi said the people of Kogi state are confident that they would get a good deal from the Federal Government having supported him to win his second term in office.

“So we are confident that in this federal government, we are going to have a good deal with it and by the grace of God since we are supporting Mr President, it is natural and normal for him to pay us back in the right coins. We are happy to announced to our people at home that Mr. President has promised to treat us very well.

Also speaking at the event, Kogi State Governor said the President in his usual manner of receiving everybody gave the traditional rulers warm reception and appreciated what his government was doing in the state.

Please follow and like us: