Kudos as Wenger Steps Down as Arsenal Boss at end of Season

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As he prepares to depart, the outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been described as “one of the greatest Premier League Managers”.

Following the confirmation that the 68-year-old Frenchman will leave at the end of the season after nearly 22 years at the club, former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to Wenger’s “professionalism, talent and determination”.

“I am pleased he has announced he is leaving at this stage of the season as he can now have the send-off that he truly deserves”

”I am pleased he has announced he is leaving at this stage of the season as he can now have the send-off that he truly deserves.

“He is, without doubt, one of the greatest Premier League managers and I am proud to have been a rival, a colleague and a friend to such a great man” said former Manchester United Manager.

Ferguson added: “He is, without doubt, one of the greatest Premier League managers and I am proud to have been a rival, a colleague and a friend to such a great man”.

Ex-Gunners striker Thierry Henry in his reaction said Wenger leaves “an untouchable legacy”.

He stated: “It is great testament to his talent, professionalism and determination that has been able to dedicate 22 years of his life to a job that he loves.”

Gunners’ goalkeeper Bob Wilson described Wenger as Arsenal’s greatest boss.

“I was there on the day he arrived and he is without doubt one of the three greatest men I have ever met in my life.

“It is not just his football knowledge and the way he changed the game in this country but as a human being through difficult times for me and my wife.

“Arsene is not only the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history; he has personally changed the face of the game in this country” Wilson declared.

It would be recalled that Wenger won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

Please follow and like us: